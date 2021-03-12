Lorraine Cox murder: Accused watched amputation videos
A man accused of killing and dismembering a woman looked at amputation videos in the days before her disappearance.
Azam Mangori, 24, of Dartmouth Road, Stoke-on-Trent, denies murder but admits preventing a lawful burial.
Lorraine Cox, 32, went missing on a night out, Exeter Crown Court heard.
It was told Mr Mangori used her sim card to access her email and social media accounts to send messages in the days after she went missing.
Ms Cox was accosted as she walked home in the early hours of 1 September in Exeter.
Det Con Joanne Rotchell said evidence on Mr Mangori's phone showed he had watched a video showing an amputee on 28 August, four days before Ms Cox disappeared, the court heard.
The accused, also known as Christopher Mayer, researched human anatomy during the week between her alleged killing and police discovering her body parts.
He accessed a video showing a step-by-step guide on digging a grave by hand, the court heard.
The shop worker also downloaded material from the internet showing a mock wrestling match of an amputee and information about the anatomical structure of the human leg.
The prosecution told the jury Mr Mangori dismembered her body, leaving her arms and legs wrapped in bin bags in an alley behind the kebab house in Mary Arches Street and her head and torso in woodland at Newton St Cryes.
The police digital team also found evidence that he had used the phone to research the woodland at Tinpit Hill, Newton St Cyres.
The trial continues.
