John Chalachew: Plymouth bar and club rapist jailed
- Published
A serial rapist who preyed on "vulnerable victims" outside bars and nightclubs has been jailed.
John Chalachew, 33, from Plymouth, was found guilty of six rapes against three women and a man and was jailed for 20 years.
Some victims fell asleep and woke up to find Chalachew having sex with them.
In sentencing at Taunton Crown Court, Judge James Townsend said Chalachew "systematically targeted vulnerable victims on a repeated basis".
Chalachew invited victims back to his home where he sexually assaulted them.
The judge said Chalachew's crimes had a "profound" effect on his victims.
He was convicted of six rapes against four different people in 2018.
Chalachew denied the rape charges and said sex with the victims had been consensual.
The judge paid tribute to the victims for coming forward and also for protecting the public from Chalachew.
He said Chalachew "systematically targeted vulnerable victims on a repeated basis".
Two other victims were saved by members of the public intervening, the court heard.
'Preying on vulnerability'
Prosecuting, Ray Tully said Chalachew was "a serial rapist" who would hang around bars and nightclubs in Plymouth.
"They were worse for wear, would fall asleep and then discover he was having sex with them," he said.
Chalachew carried out two of the attacks having been arrested twice before and released on bail for earlier raping two women.
After the case Det Insp Paul Otter said: "Chalachew deliberately targeted them, preying on their vulnerability through their intoxicated state as they were either leaving nightclubs or making their way home."
Ethiopian-born Chalachew came into the country illegally aged 17 arriving by ship in Belfast and sought asylum.
The judge, who praised the police investigation, said Chalachew would serve two thirds of the 20 years sentence before being considered for parole.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.