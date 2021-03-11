Covid-19: Nine deaths at Exmouth care home
Nine residents have died following a "devastating" outbreak of coronavirus at a care home.
Brandon House in Exmouth, Devon, had been free of Covid for 11 months prior to residents getting ill in February.
Diane Loxam, a training coordinator, said nine residents at the dementia specialist care home had died and two were "quite poorly".
"It's just awful, no words can express how we're all feeling at the moment," she said.
All residents at the home received their first dose of the vaccine in January.
Heather Coles, an administrator, said because many of the residents had dementia it was "harder" for them to understand the restrictions in place at the care home.
Public Health Devon said while the county had "relatively few cases of coronavirus" compared to the rest of the country "a small number of outbreaks" had occurred in some settings.
It is working "very closely" with the homes to ensure the safety of residents and staff, control the outbreaks, and reduce the risk of further transmission.
It added: "Coronavirus is still a very infectious virus, and cases like this are a reminder of how important it is for us still to remain vigilant and to take every precaution to prevent its further spread."
