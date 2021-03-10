Covid-19: Sidmouth care home resident dies after after outbreak
- Published
A resident of a care home has died after an outbreak of coronavirus.
Holmesley Care Home in Sidmouth, Devon said a "high number of positive cases" had been confirmed.
It said most residents and staff at the home have received their first vaccine dose, and are due to receive their second soon.
Public Health Devon said this level of outbreak was "unusual" following the vaccine roll out, but that there was "no evidence of community spread".
'Deeply saddened'
Will Neal, director of Holmesley Care Home, said: "We can confirm that we currently have a high number of positive cases of coronavirus among residents in the home, and that one of our residents has now sadly passed away.
"For nearly 12 months the staff team have worked hard and kept the virus from entering our home - we are deeply saddened by this outbreak."
Mr Neal said he "cannot speculate" how the virus entered the home and said they are working with health authorities to "halt the spread and to ensure that our residents are receiving the care they need".
'Well managed'
Public Health Devon said the fact that residents and staff in the home have received their first dose vaccinations will be "providing a level of protection for them".
"This level of outbreak is unusual following the roll out of the vaccination programme, but it is a reminder that we must all stay on our guard," said the agency's director Steve Brown.
"While the vaccine roll out is going well and proving effective, we need to remember that no vaccination is ever 100% effective," he added.
A focused inspection of the home by the Care Quality Commission in September found it to be "well managed" and that staff "took all precautions needed to keep people safe".