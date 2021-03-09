Woman jailed for running brothels in Exeter and Torquay
- Published
A former prostitute has been jailed for running eight brothels across Devon.
Edwina Christian-Stockwell, 59, rented flats and houses in Exeter and Torquay and sub-let space to sex workers from eastern Europe and Thailand, Exeter Crown Court heard.
Neighbours alerted police after being alarmed at the number of men visiting the properties, the court was told.
She was jailed for two years and eight months after admitting managing brothels and criminal property charges.
Children stopped playing
Christian-Stockwell, of Vine Road, Torquay, and family members involved made £120,000 over two years, the court heard.
She recruited her husband and son to help collect rents and launder profits.
Parents in Exeter stopped children playing outside because of male visitors to one of her rented properties, the jury was told.
She admitted eight counts of managing a brothel and two of possession or conversion of criminal property.
Sentencing, Judge Peter Johnson said Christian-Stockwell "couldn't have cared less about" the vulnerability of the sex workers, many of whom had little grasp of English.
She was "equally... indifferent" to the effect on people living nearby, he added.
Proceeds of crime
Michael Stockwell, 70, of Vine Road, admitted converting criminal property and was jailed for nine months, suspended for 18 months.
Richard Christian, 33, of Cleveland Road, Torquay, admitted five counts of assisting managing a brothel and one of converting criminal property.
He was jailed for 18 months, suspended for two years.
Defending Christian-Stockwell, Brian Fitzherbert said she was driven into prostitution when younger to escape an abusive relationship.
Devon and Cornwall Police said they began investigating Christian-Stockwell, also known as Edwina Kalay, after concerns were raised in September 2018.
A hearing under the Proceeds of Crime Act was also to be held, officers said.
