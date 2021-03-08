Lorraine Cox murder trial: Man 'bought bags and tape'
- Published
A man accused of murdering a woman bought bin bags, tape, air freshener and a large suitcase after she disappeared, a court has heard.
Lorraine Cox's dismembered remains were found in Exeter and woodland near the city after she vanished on 1 September.
Police told Exeter Crown Court that Azam Mangori made repeated visits to shops in the city for items, which also included tape and plastic sheeting.
The 24-year-old denies murdering 32-year-old Ms Cox.
Mr Mangori, also known as Christopher Mayer, is alleged to have killed Ms Cox, who was walking home late at night, at his home above a kebab shop in Fore Street, Exeter.
Some of her remains were found by police in woodland at Tinpit Hill, near Newton St Cyres, and body parts were found in bin bags in a city alleyway, the court has been told.
The jury was shown CCTV that Det Con Darren Webb, of Devon and Cornwall Police, said showed Mr Mangori making repeated visits to a Wilko shop in Exeter on the Thursday, Friday and Saturday after Ms Cox's disappearance.
He bought black bin liners, rolls of tape, air freshener, a tower fan, plastic sheeting and soda crystals.
He also bought a large wheeled suitcase and an air purifier from other shops during the four days before his arrest on 8 September, the court was told.
The court also heard a friend of Ms Cox put up 400 posters in Exeter, Plymouth and surrounding towns after her disappearance over fears she was abducted.
Annabelle Little-Moore thought some texts from Ms Cox's phone looked like they were not sent by her.
Mr Mangori has admitted preventing a lawful burial. The trial continues.
