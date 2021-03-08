BBC News

Plympton cafe in court over two lockdown breach charges

Published
image captionFinla Coffee in Plympton, Devon. faces two charges of failing to close on 6 and 7 November

A court has heard that a cafe broke coronavirus lockdown restrictions twice last year.

Finla Coffee in Plympton, Devon, was charged with failing to close on 6 November and on 7 November.

No pleas were entered by the cafe, so Plymouth magistrates entered not guilty pleas on both charges brought by Plymouth City Council.

The case was adjourned for trial on 6 and 7 July at Plymouth Magistrates' Court.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.