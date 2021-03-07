Devon truck and tractor crash kills one
One person has died and another has been seriously injured in a crash between a recovery vehicle and a tractor.
The driver of the recovery vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision on the A30 near Lifton in Devon on Saturday.
Their passenger was taken to Derriford Hospital, while the driver of the tractor was uninjured.
Officers arrived at the crash site at about 12:45 GMT.
Devon and Cornwall Police conducted a forensic investigation and asked for anyone with dash cam footage of the scene to come forward.
