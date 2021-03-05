Lorraine Cox murder trial: 'Bad smell' in accused's building
- Published
A tenant who lived next to a man accused of murder said there was a strong smell in the days after a woman who was "dismembered" went missing.
Another occupant in the building where Azam Mangori lived said the accused had also asked which day the bins were emptied a few days before his arrest.
Lorraine Cox went missing after walking home late at night in Exeter last year.
Mangori, of no fixed abode, denied murder but admitted preventing a lawful burial at Exeter Crown Court.
The prosecution say the 24-year-old did not know Miss Cox, but accosted her as she walked home after going for drinks on 1 September.
They said Mr Mangori then took her to his second floor room above the Bodrum kebab shop in Mary Arches Street.
The prosecution allege he killed her and later cut her body into seven pieces, some of which were found wrapped in bin bags in an alleyway behind the kebab shop.
The court heard six body parts were found in the alley and the head and torso were found in a woodland.
The owner of the kebab shop, Ali Sadighamaman, told the jury he saw Mr Mangori leaving with three bin bags and a large blue sports bag shortly after learning police looking for Miss Cox had visited and seized CCTV from the past week.
He saw Mr Mangori, also known as Christopher Mayer, get into a taxi with the bags and return about an hour and a half later.
The case continues.
