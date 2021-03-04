Exeter WW2 bomb: Bomb damage unpreventable says Army
- Published
It is "not always possible" to prevent damage says the Army after windows and doors were blown out in the controlled explosion of a World War Two bomb.
Detonation of the 2,200lb (1,000kg) German bomb in Exeter on Saturday sent shrapnel, metal girders and debris flying into nearby homes.
Col Daniel Reyland, who was in command of the operation, said it had been unsafe to move the bomb.
Hundreds of people were evacuated after the bomb was found on Friday.
Col Reyland said the bomb was one of "only a very small number, around 10 a year" of large air dropped weapons dealt with every year.
The Exeter bomb itself was a "rare" one which the disposal team "don't recall seeing one for at least three years and probably even longer than that".
He said the "preferred solution" would have been removing it, but "unfortunately, as times passes this option is becoming increasingly less likely, as the bombs degrade in the ground".
So the disposal team put in hundreds of tonnes of sand "to help reduce the effects" of the blast, along with trenches "to ensure that the 'ground shock' generated by the bomb isn't transmitted beyond the immediate area".
He said: "At the end of the day it must be remembered that no matter how many mitigation measures are taken, it is not always possible to physically prevent all damage in the immediate area."
All of the 1,400 students who were evacuated were expected to have returned to their accommodation by the end of the week, said vice chancellor Lisa Roberts on Wednesday.
A number of homes in Copplestone Road as well as a nearby care home were severely damaged said Exeter City Council.
Council leader Philip Bialyk said the authority had been "providing around the clock security to help homeowners as they start to rebuild their lives".
Many of those affected had been allowed back to their properties.
He said homeowners were "getting to grips with the impact of the blast" and the council would "continue to support them".
Bomb disposal teams destroyed the device in a 400-tonne "box" of sand just before 18:15 GMT on Saturday in an explosion heard up to five miles (8km) away.
The city was heavily attacked by German bombers in 19 raids during World War Two, which saw more than 7,000 devices dropped, particularly in May 1942 during the Baedecker Raids.
Did you witness the detonation? Are you staying away from your home because it was evacuated? Tell us your story by emailing: haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.
Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:
- WhatsApp: +44 7756 165803
- Tweet: @BBC_HaveYourSay
- Upload your pictures/video here
- Or fill out the form below
- Please read our terms & conditions and privacy policy
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or comment or you can email us at HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any submission.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.