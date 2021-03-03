BBC News

Paignton: Woman arrested after car hits man

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionThe BMW car was driven towards Kings Ash Road after the incident

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was hit by a car.

The pedestrian, aged in his 30s, received "potentially life-changing injuries" after he was hit on Foxhole Road, Paignton, Devon, said police.

The BMW car was driven towards Kings Ash Road after the incident at about 11:40 GMT on Tuesday said officers.

A 32-year-old woman from Paignton is being questioned by police who have appealed for witnesses.

