Exeter WW2 bomb: Hundreds of students wait to return
- Published
Hundreds of students are waiting to return to their accommodation after they were evacuated for a controlled explosion of a World War Two bomb.
The University of Exeter said about 300 of the 1,400 evacuated students had not returned following the explosion in the city which damaged houses on Saturday.
A number of other nearby residents are also waiting to return.
The 2,200lb (1,000kg) German bomb was discovered on an allotment due for development.
Nick Sanders, of nearby Copplestone Drive, said he had "no idea" when he would be able to return to his house which was damaged.
He said there were cracks in the house and a radiator had "blown off the wall".
"I'm over the moon that nobody was injured," said Mr Sanders, who has been staying in a bed and breakfast with his wife since Saturday.
"Everybody's doing the best they can in the circumstances.
"The council and social services have looked after us so well."
A reduced cordon is now in place in the Glenthorne Road area near the university, where the device was discovered on a building site.
Several student halls and other properties remain fenced off.
The bomb was found on Friday morning by builders on private land next to the University of Exeter's Streatham campus.
Bomb disposal teams destroyed the device in a 400-tonne "box" of sand just before 18:15 GMT on Saturday in an explosion heard up to five miles (8km) away.
Debris was thrown at least 250m (820ft) away, said police.
The city was heavily attacked by German bombers in 19 raids during World War Two, which saw more than 7,000 devices dropped, particularly in May 1942 during the Baedecker Raids.
Did you witness the detonation? Are you staying away from your home because it was evacuated? Tell us your story by emailing: haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.
Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:
- WhatsApp: +44 7756 165803
- Tweet: @BBC_HaveYourSay
- Upload your pictures/video here
- Or fill out the form below
- Please read our terms & conditions and privacy policy
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or comment or you can email us at HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any submission.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.