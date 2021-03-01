Ilfracombe park stabbing: Two men deny attempted murder
Two men arrested after a stabbing in a park in north Devon have denied attempted murder.
Marcus Goold was attacked at Bicclescombe Park, in Ilfracombe, on 23 January and robbed of a mobile phone, Exeter Crown Court heard.
Callum Pillman, 21, of Heathfield Road, East the Water, Bideford, and Shaun Taylor, 29, of Crosslands, Barnstaple, have also denied a robbery charge.
They were remanded in custody after pleading not guilty via videolink.
They are next due in court in April, with a trial due to begin in August.
