Plymouth: Swimmer, 41, dies after rescue from sea
- Published
A swimmer has died after getting into trouble in the sea off Plymouth.
Two RNLI lifeboats and a Ministry of Defence boat were started a search for the man after the alarm was raised at about 13:30 GMT on Sunday.
A 41-year-old man was rescued from the water near Tinside Lido at Plymouth Hoe by one of the lifeboats, said police.
He was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead and police said it appeared to have been "a tragic accident".
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.