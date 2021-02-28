BBC News

Exeter WW2 bomb: Residents waiting to return to homes

Published
image copyrightDevon and Cornwall Police
image captionThe explosion from the bomb being detonated was heard up to five miles away

People evacuated from their properties after an unexploded World War Two bomb was found in Exeter are still waiting to be allowed home.

More than 2,600 households and 12 University of Exeter halls of residence were cleared after the device was found on Glenthorne Road on Friday.

Bomb disposal experts destroyed it in a controlled detonation on Saturday.

Police said safety assessment work was to be conducted and "residents should not return home until further notice".

media captionWatch the moment a World War Two bomb was detonated in Exeter

About 1,400 students were evacuated from 12 halls of residence after the explosive was found by builders on private land next to the Streatham campus at about 09:20 GMT on Friday.

A 1,310ft (400m) cordon is still in place.

Bomb disposal teams used 400 tonnes of sand to create an enclosing "box" before it was made safe just before 18:15 GMT on Saturday in an explosion heard up to five miles (8km) away.

Devon County Council said a helpline was reopening at 09:00 on Sunday for evacuated residents who needed support, but advisors would "not be able to give information about damage to specific properties".

The university said relocated students would be "supported to return to their halls of residence... subject to all safety checks being completed".

Students in private accommodation "should follow instructions from local authorities", it added.

It also said it was "critical" that no-one returned to 15 buildings and areas on campus "before we have assessed them as safe for occupation".

Roads remain closed in the area as a result of the incident.

The city was heavily attacked by German bombers in 19 raids during World War Two, particularly in May 1942 during the Baedecker Raids.

