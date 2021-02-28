Exeter WW2 bomb: Residents waiting to return to homes
- Published
People evacuated from their properties after an unexploded World War Two bomb was found in Exeter are still waiting to be allowed home.
More than 2,600 households and 12 University of Exeter halls of residence were cleared after the device was found on Glenthorne Road on Friday.
Bomb disposal experts destroyed it in a controlled detonation on Saturday.
Police said safety assessment work was to be conducted and "residents should not return home until further notice".
About 1,400 students were evacuated from 12 halls of residence after the explosive was found by builders on private land next to the Streatham campus at about 09:20 GMT on Friday.
A 1,310ft (400m) cordon is still in place.
Bomb disposal teams used 400 tonnes of sand to create an enclosing "box" before it was made safe just before 18:15 GMT on Saturday in an explosion heard up to five miles (8km) away.
Devon County Council said a helpline was reopening at 09:00 on Sunday for evacuated residents who needed support, but advisors would "not be able to give information about damage to specific properties".
UPDATE: WW2 bomb detonation, #Exeter - Safety assessment work is being conducted today. Residents should not return home until further notice. The council's helpline will re-open at 9am for residents needing accommodation advice and support: 0345 155 1015https://t.co/OEPYTuoGZJ pic.twitter.com/bQyDeGFnbb— Devon & Cornwall Police (@DC_Police) February 28, 2021
The university said relocated students would be "supported to return to their halls of residence... subject to all safety checks being completed".
Students in private accommodation "should follow instructions from local authorities", it added.
It also said it was "critical" that no-one returned to 15 buildings and areas on campus "before we have assessed them as safe for occupation".
Here is the moment the #exeterbomb was detonated in #Exeter this evening filmed by NPAS 44. Our video is filmed in Infra Red with the white hot mode selected showing heat as white. A massive multi-agency operation with a successful zero casualty outcome ^GMO https://t.co/PuEhR87K8T pic.twitter.com/vh00hlIkv8— NPAS South West Region (@NPASSouthWest) February 27, 2021
Roads remain closed in the area as a result of the incident.
The city was heavily attacked by German bombers in 19 raids during World War Two, particularly in May 1942 during the Baedecker Raids.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.