Exeter WW2 bomb: Cordon is extended
A cordon around an unexploded World War Two bomb in Exeter has been extended from 330ft to 1,310ft (100m to 400m).
Police were called to University of Exeter halls of residence on Glenthorne Road at about 09:20 GMT on Friday and declared a major incident.
Hundreds of students have been evacuated from 12 halls of residence, people in nearby homes were also asked to leave after the device was found.
Royal Navy bomb specialists are continuing to deal with the device.
On Twitter, the university said the device was discovered by "builders on private land" next to the Streatham campus.
Last night I had around 35 Volunteer Coastguard Rescue Officers drop what they were doing at 1800 to head to Exeter to assist with a Major Incident. They finally got to return home around 0100 after clearing @UniofExeter Halls and notifying people of this mornings cordon. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/rWEZrEmTZB— Drew Parkinson (@HMCG_AC10) February 27, 2021
Insp Sean Roper, of Devon and Cornwall Police, said resolving the situation would "take some time" because of the "considerable size" of the device.
The device is estimated to be about 8ft long (2.5m).
The university said on Friday night it could not say exactly how many students were moved as "obviously many students are not back on campus because of Covid-19 situation".
It added that "we aim to relocate all those we need to tonight."
Coastguard rescue officers and volunteers from Dartmoor Search and Rescue have been among emergency workers helping alert people to the expanded cordon.
Exeter City Council said no evacuation centres had been set up and people affected had been encouraged to stay with relatives.
The city was heavily attacked by German bombers during World War Two, particularly in May 1942 during the Baedecker Raids.