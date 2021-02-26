Exeter students evacuated over suspected WW2 bomb
About 200 University of Exeter students have been evacuated from a halls of residence after a suspected unexploded World War Two bomb was found near campus.
Police were called to Glenthorne Road, Exeter, at about 09:20 GMT and have declared a major incident.
A 100m (328ft) cordon is in place and a number of nearby properties have been evacuated, officers confirmed.
Royal Navy bomb disposal specialists are on the scene.
The cordon size may change as the incident develops and people are advised to avoid the area where possible, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
University of Exeter staff are assisting with evacuating the residents of the halls of residence.
Earlier today builders on private land next to the University uncovered an unexploded bomb.
Police are coordinating and there is no indication that this causes imminent danger, but we need to take immediate action.
The university confirmed on Twitter the potential explosive device had been discovered by "builders on private land" next to the Streatham campus and approximately 200 students have been evacuated from its accommodation.
It tweeted: "Police are coordinating and there is no indication that this causes imminent danger, but we need to take immediate action."
Space for displaced students is available around the campus, it confirmed.
The university asked students who are not not attending a timetabled teaching session, a scheduled welfare appointment or who live there, to avoid the coming in until the incident is resolved to "keep campus as quiet as possible".
It said it is working "in full coordination with the authorities" and described it as a "fast-moving situation" that "may affect us for some time".