Plymouth death: Man in murder arrest released on bail
- Published
A man arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a man in his 70s has been released on bail, police have said.
Officers were called to a property on Shelley Way in Plymouth on 18 February following concern for the welfare of a man.
He was treated by paramedics but later died at Derriford Hospital.
Police said a 50-year-old man who was arrested has been released on police bail until March.
A cordon that was in place at the scene while inquiries were ongoing has been removed.
