Exeter fatal house fire: Tributes paid to family
Tributes have been paid to a four-year-old girl and a couple in their twenties who died in a house fire.
The "tragic news" of the fatal blaze in Exeter would "impact the whole of the city", Exeter City Council said.
The girl, a 29-year-old man and a woman, aged 28, died in the fire in Clayton Road on Sunday.
Three other children, aged between four and nine, who were in the house are in a stable condition in hospital, police said.
The couple and the children were "all related" but the force said no further details were available.
Councillor Phil Bialyk, leader of Exeter City Council, said on the council's Twitter account: "This is tragic news that will impact the whole of the city. Our hearts go out to the family.
"We will of course do anything we can to support the community."
Alison Hernandez, police and crime commissioner for Devon and Cornwall, said on Twitter the incident was "really heartbreaking".
"Not something any commander wants to have to head up. Seriously sad and thanks to all involved who helped and will be helping at the scene. I'll be praying for the children in hospital tonight," she added.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said: "Our heartfelt thoughts are with the family and everyone involved in responding to this tragic incident."
