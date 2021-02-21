Exeter house fire: Girl, 4, and couple die
A four-year-old girl and a couple have died in a house fire, police have said.
The girl, a man, 29, and a woman, 28, died following the fire in Clayton Road, Exeter.
Three other children who were in the house, two boys aged four and nine and a seven-year-old girl, are in a stable condition in hospital said officers.
Police called it a "deeply upsetting" and "tragic incident" and said no-one was being sought in connection with the blaze.
'A huge tragedy'
Emergency services were called to the house at 05:30 GMT and found a fire had been put out, said Ch Supt Dan Evans.
He said the incident would cause "great distress to the community, particularly to those who knew the family".
"It is a huge tragedy for all involved," he said.
He added police were working to understand the cause of the blaze.
The children who survived would be moved to Bristol Children's Hospital for treatment, he said.
The couple and the children were "all related" but the force said no further details were available.
The force is supporting the victims' next of kin.
Road closures in the area would remain in place for the next couple of days.
