Plymouth murder investigation: Man arrested
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of another man in his 70s.
Police were called to a property on Shelley Way in Plymouth just before 22:00 GMT on Thursday following concern for the welfare of a man.
He was treated by paramedics at the scene, but later died at Derriford Hospital.
A 50-year-old man has been arrested and remains in custody.
Devon and Cornwall Police said a cordon was in place at the scene while officers carry out an investigation.
They have asked for anyone with information which may assist the investigation to come forward.
