Terry Sweet murder: Memorial planned for victims of homophobic attack
A memorial to two men violently injured in a homophobic attack more than 25 years ago has been planned for the city of Plymouth.
Terry Sweet was murdered and Bernard Hawken was left with life-changing injuries in the attack in 1995.
Now Pride in Plymouth campaigners want to raise £500 for a plaque, a willow tree and a dedication event when lockdown restrictions are lifted.
MP Luke Pollard said the memorial would "remember them as people".
Three men were convicted over the attack in November 1995 on Mr Sweet, 64, and Mr Hawken, 54, who died years later, in the city's Central Park.
Mr Pollard, Plymouth's first openly gay MP, said the crime "shocked Plymouth with its brutality" .
Pride in Plymouth said it would create a bespoke education programme to address hate towards LGBT+ people in the city if a further £500 could be raised.
Dr Alan Butler, from the group, said the story of Mr Sweet and Mr Hawken was "difficult and painful".
"We're very aware of the sensitivities for the family and friends but as a community we feel we need to remember and acknowledge these two men and their loss while also hopefully looking at the distance that's been travelled since the time of the murder and what the next steps may be," he said.
Mr Pollard added: "This appeal will create a fitting and appropriate memorial to Terry and Bernard that remembers them as people rather than one that remembers Terry's murder.
"I know Plymouth's LGBT+ community will get behind this appeal and I hope it can be delivered this side of Easter with the support of our city."
