Dartmoor fire 'caused by member of the public'
- Published
A fire which ripped through six square kilometres of moorland was caused accidentally by a member of the public.
The blaze started on Thursday night at a strip of remote moorland near Tavistock, Devon and out by 10:00 GMT on Friday.
Devon and Somerset Fire Service said people should avoid using any naked flames on the moors.
The blaze was "extremely dangerous" due to windy conditions and low visibility, but no injuries were reported.
The fire service said "natural fire breaks" in the area had helped contain the blaze, which burned out on its own overnight.
"Although it's winter, wildfires can spread very quickly to a large area, so avoid using any naked flames on the moors, including camp fires and BBQs," said the fire service.
"Please take great care with cigarettes.
"We would like to remind everyone not to travel to the moors unless it is an essential journey," it added.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.