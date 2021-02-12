BBC News

Dartmoor fire: Blaze near Tavistock 'contained'

image copyrightBenjamin Lawley
image captionThe blaze could be seen around 20 miles away on Thursday

A large blaze which broke out on Dartmoor has been contained but is still burning, fire crews have said.

The fire engulfed 5km (3.1 miles) of remote moorland near Tavistock, Devon, after it started on Thursday evening.

Devon and Somerset Fire Service said "no significant spread has been identified" at about 06.20 GMT.

Firefighters had described the blaze as "extremely dangerous" due to windy conditions and low visibility, but no injuries have been reported.

People could see the flames light up the night sky abound 20 miles away in Plymouth on Thursday evening.

image copyrightTommy Ross
image captionTommy Ross took this picture from Kit Hill near Launceston in Cornwall

Two vehicles are currently observing the blaze at Tavy Cleave, the brigade said.

They said "crews on the ground were confident they have contained the fire back to its original location".

Ten vehicles were being used to monitor the blaze overnight, with firefighters also using drones and other spotters to observe the spread.

The service was forced to operate in "defensive mode", preventing the spread of the flames until conditions improved.

They said some people were seen trying to watch and photograph the fire.

They Tweeted: "This is extremely dangerous and certainly not an essential journey! "Please stay away from the area for your own safety."

