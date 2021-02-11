Huge fire breaks out across Dartmoor near Tavistock
A huge fire has broken out across an area of moorland in Dartmoor, Devon.
Rob Steemson, Dartmoor National Park emergency officer, estimated the blaze to be about 5km (3.1 miles) wide and continuing to spread.
Mr Steemson said the fire, which could be seen about 20 miles away in Plymouth, was being stoked by fierce south-westerly winds.
The blaze is on remote moorland near Tavistock and no residents or animals are thought to have been injured.
A Devon and Somerset Fire spokesperson said 10 appliances were in attendance at Tavy Cleave.