Man died from head injuries in Plymouth hit-and-run
A man died from fatal head injuries after being hit by a drink-driver who fled the scene, an inquest has heard.
Tom McConnachie, 34, was getting out of a taxi when he was struck by Lewis Seaman's car in February 2019.
Plymouth and South Devon Senior coroner Ian Arrow said the stolen car was travelling "at at least 29mph" when it hit the victim.
Seaman, 29, was jailed for 10 months at Plymouth Crown Court.
Mr McConnachie had taken a taxi home in the early hours after spending a night out with friends in Plymouth.
He was hurled 15ft (4.5m) into the air and ended up 20 yards (18m) down Bushead Road when he was struck by Seaman.
The drink-driver did not stop after the collision and set fire to his car to hide the evidence.
Mr Arrow said Mr McConnachie had received "fatal injuries to his head from the collision and died in Derriford Hospital on the 12 February 2019".
Tom's Law
Seaman admitted being unfit to drive through drink, driving without insurance, causing personal injury, failing to stop at the scene of a crash, and intending to pervert the course of justice.
He was disqualified from driving for three years and five months.
Mr McConnachie's family have since called for a change in the law to allow police to suspend driving licences of motorists from the moment they are caught drink driving or dangerous driving.
An online petition for 'Tom's Law' has been signed by more than 100,000 people.