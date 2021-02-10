Devon man fined for hosting lockdown rave
A 48-year-old man has been fined more than £1,000 for hosting an overnight rave.
Moby Hill, of Hawkchurch, east Devon, admitted participating in a gathering of more than 30 people at his cottage and on his adjoining land.
Exeter Magistrates' Court heard the event took place overnight on 31 July in breach of the Coronavirus Act 2020.
Hill also admitted failing to turn off the music and close the event after being directed to do so.
A third charge of causing a nuisance to the public by holding a large public event exceeding Covid restrictions and playing amplified music was dismissed by magistrates.
Hill was fined £1,173 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a victim surcharge of £117 - a total of £1,375.
