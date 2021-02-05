Devon couple's home suffers '19th crash in six years'
- Published
A couple's home has been hit by a vehicle for what is thought to be the 19th time in six years.
A car went off on a bend opposite Sue and Dave Pile's house in Berry Down Cross, north Devon on Thursday evening.
The crash, in which no-one was hurt, prompted new calls from Mrs Pile's daughter for more to be done to protect the house.
Devon County Council, which has put in safety measures in the past, said it was investigating along with police.
In the latest incident, the car smashed into blocks of masonry designed to protect the house after previous crashes.
Another accident in August 2019 caused serious damage to the house.
Kathryn Munns, whose mother Sue Pile and stepfather Dave Pile live in the house, said it could be the 19th crash in six years.
'They feel unsafe in their own home'
"I think our family is starting to lose count of the number of times this has happened," she said.
"Cars come down here and they drive far too fast.
"My parents yet again feel unsafe in their own home."
Devon County Council has responded in the past by installing flashing speed limit warning signs in the 40mph zone, a non-slip road surface and specially-designed cat's eyes.
Ms Munns said: "The cat's eyes and the flashing warning signs are great but people are still driving too fast."
A council spokesman said: "Police are looking into the causes of the collision and the authority are in discussions with them regarding the incident."