Exeter Army general statue relocation could be dropped
- Published
Plans to move a statue found to be in an "inappropriate" location because of its proximity to a college could be withdrawn.
A review of the statue of General Sir Redvers Buller in Exeter recommended it was relocated due to the soldier's connection to the British Empire.
But Exeter City Council is being recommended to overturn a decision that would have started the process.
Moving it could soon be against the law, councillors have been told.
The statue stands on the corner of New North Road and Hele Road outside the entrance to Exeter College.
Councillors are now being asked to consider a new report pointing to government plans for a new law on cultural and historic heritage which will "make clear that historic monuments should be retained and explained", the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) reported.
It would give Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, Robert Jenrick MP, power to call in any application and ensure the law is followed.
Council leader Phil Bialyk said the authority would no longer be submitting a planning application to relocate the statue but would be addressing the issues that first brought the matter to the attention of councillors.
"There are a number of important recommendations about equality and diversity in our city that we will be taking forward," he added.
Buller served in Canada, China and South Africa between 1859 and 1900.
Exeter City Council will meet on 9 February to discuss the issue.
