Artist creates mural for Exeter's Nightingale hospital
By Hayley Westcott
BBC News
- Published
An artist has created a colourful mural at a Nightingale hospital to help boost the morale of staff.
The artist, who goes by the name of LP Edits, said he has received a "massive" response since painting the artwork at Exeter's Nightingale Hospital on Sunday.
He was asked to create a piece after being contacted by a nurse via his Instagram page.
NHS Nightingale Hospital Exeter said it was a "kind gesture".
LP Edits said he wanted to create the artwork as he thought it would be "a really nice thing to do".
"The painting is in the corridor where staff walk to exit the hospital at the end of their shift," he said.
"I've had a lot of messages from the workers there. They've thanked me for creating such a bright piece on what was just a plain, white wall.
"It was an absolute honour and privilege to do it.
"I wanted to do a piece that I hope will keep morale high and give staff something to look at, in what is a completely windowless building.
"The NHS really is and always has been the heart of our country."
Chantal Baker, assistant director of nursing at the NHS Nightingale Hospital Exeter, said staff were "very grateful".
She said: "During these challenging times, kind gestures such as these make such a difference to our staff."
Exeter's Nightingale Hospital is one of seven Nightingale Hospitals built in England, set up in the spring as an insurance policy in case the NHS became overwhelmed.
