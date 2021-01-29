'Miracle' escape for woman in 230ft Devon cliff fall
- Published
A woman who fell down a 230ft (70m) cliff was rescued from a ledge 80ft (24m) above rocks on a beach.
Coastguards found the stranded woman between Beer and Seaton in Devon on Thursday after lowering themselves down the cliff.
She was winched to the top where she was treated for shock, said Beer coastguards.
Drew Parkinson, coastguards area commander, tweeted that she was "miraculously uninjured".
Beer coastguards said she had lost her shoes while slipping down the cliff.
"She was safely brought to the top and handed over to paramedics," they said.
"Undoubtedly a life was saved."
A lifeboat and a coastguard helicopter were also on standby.
