Devon and Cornwall Police officer denies sharing offensive image
A police officer has denied sharing an allegedly grossly offensive image.
Sgt Geraint Jones, 47, of the Devon and Cornwall Police force, is charged with sending the image on 30 May last year.
The case at Plymouth Magistrates Court follows an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
It said an altered image of George Floyd's arrest in Minneapolis, USA, was shared in a WhatsApp group that included a number of other officers.
Mr Floyd died after a white police officer in Minneapolis knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes on 25 May.
It sparked worldwide protests over racial injustice.
District Judge Joanna Matson adjourned the case to 19 March at Plymouth Magistrates' Court.
Mr Jones, from Torquay, was remanded on bail.
