Coronavirus: Case rates in Devon and Cornwall
Here are the latest rates of cases of Covid-19 in Devon and Cornwall.
The figures are the number of coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in the seven days up to and including 21 January, with the week before shown in brackets for comparison.
The breakdown of the figures by local authority area is:
- Cornwall - 193.9 (down from 286.8)
- Plymouth - 268.6 (down from 320.5)
- Exeter - 152.2 (down from 258.7)
- Mid Devon - 156.7 (down from 199.2)
- East Devon - 126.5 (down from 231.7)
- Torbay - 187.1 (down from 245.1)
- Teignbridge - 161.0 (down from 240.0)
- South Hams - 125.3 (down from 203.4)
- West Devon - 195.4 (up from 143.4)
- North Devon - 61.8 (down from 102.9)
- Torridge - 49.8 (down from 76.2)
For comparison, the figure for England is 402.1.
The coronavirus, which causes the respiratory disease known as Covid-19, was first confirmed in the UK at the end of January 2020.
Figures were updated on 25 January and come from the government's coronavirus dashboard.
