Fire at Totnes school recorded as arson by police
A fire that broke out at a secondary school has been recorded as arson by Devon and Cornwall Police.
Emergency services were called to the King Edward VI Community College in Totnes, Devon, on Friday evening.
Local officers believe the fire was started deliberately and are investigating.
Police and firefighters attended the scene at KEVICC shortly after 19:00 GMT, where flames could be seen riding high above a portable building.
Investigating officers are appealing to the community for any information relating to the fire.
