BBC News

Ilfracombe stabbing leaves man with life-threatening injuries

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionThe stabbing took place at Bicclescombe Park in Ilfracombe, Devon

A man has suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in a park.

Police were called to Bicclescombe Park in Ilfracombe, Devon just before 23:00 GMT on Saturday.

A 19-year-old man had been stabbed and was airlifted to Derriford Hospital near Plymouth.

No arrests have been made yet, Devon and Cornwall Police said. Officers are asking any witnesses to come forward with information.

