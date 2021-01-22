Totnes fire: Crews tackle school portable building blaze
- Published
Firefighters are battling a blaze that has broken out at a school in Devon.
Devon and Cornwall Police were called to KEVICC Community College in Totnes just after 19:00 GMT.
Flames could be seen rising high above a portable building on pictures shared on social media.
No injuries had been reported, and police have not confirmed the cause of the blaze. Electricity company Western Power Distribution said no faults have been reported in the area.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.