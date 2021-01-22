BBC News

Totnes fire: Crews tackle school portable building blaze

Published
image copyrightDebbie Miller-Wright
image captionFlames were seen rising from KEVICC Community College in Totnes, Devon

Firefighters are battling a blaze that has broken out at a school in Devon.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to KEVICC Community College in Totnes just after 19:00 GMT.

Flames could be seen rising high above a portable building on pictures shared on social media.

No injuries had been reported, and police have not confirmed the cause of the blaze. Electricity company Western Power Distribution said no faults have been reported in the area.

image copyrightRoman Alonso
image captionPolice say emergency services were called just after 19:00 GMT
image copyrightDebbie Miller-Wright
image captionFirefighters are attempting to tackle the blaze at the community college

