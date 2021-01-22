BBC News

Covid: Devon to open two mass vaccination centres

Published
image copyrightReuters
image captionNHS Devon said the two sites would deliver the vaccine to "thousands" more people

Two mass vaccination centres will expand the roll-out of the Covid-19 jab in Devon from Tuesday.

Plymouth Argyle Football Club's Home Park Stadium and the Westpoint conference centre in Exeter have been selected as the host sites.

NHS Devon said it would mean "thousands" more vaccinations could be delivered to residents each week.

Darryn Allcorn, chief nurse for the vaccination project, said it was "great news" for the region.

People aged 80 and over will be the first to be invited for vaccination at one of the two new centres.

Mr Allcorn, chief nurse at Devon Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said staff had worked "tirelessly" to ensure the sites were ready.

image copyrightGoogle
image captionThe Mayflower Stand at Plymouth Argyle's Home Park stadium will be used as venue for Covid-19 vaccinations

The Home Park centre will be managed by the University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust, while Westpoint Exeter will be run by the Royal Devon and Exeter NHS Foundation Trust (RD&E).

The football club said it was "delighted" to assist with vaccination efforts, and expected the site to cause "minimal disruption" for supporters, as and when lockdown restrictions were lifted.

Vaccinations at Barnstaple Leisure Centre in north Devon are also expected to be scaled up, with about 8,000 jabs planned over the next week, NHS Devon said.

The public are asked to wait for a letter inviting them to vaccination, and not to contact the NHS requesting the Covid-19 jab.

Those who do not wish to travel to one of the two new sites can be vaccinated by their local GP instead.

