Kingsbridge police declares 'major incident' as homes evacuated
- Published
A "major incident" has been declared after homes were evacuated in a suspected gas leak or electrical shortage.
Police said there had been reports of "multiple explosions underground" in Kingsbridge, Devon.
Church Street has been closed while firefighters and engineers from both gas and electric companies attend.
One man has been taken to hospital, Kingsbridge Police said.
Police were called to the scene at about 11:50 GMT.
Devon and Cornwall Police said it was "unaware of any serious injuries" and the public have been asked to avoid the area.
An emergency reception centre has been set up to temporarily house those who have been evacuated.
It is unclear if the incident was caused by a gas or an electrical shortage, police said.
