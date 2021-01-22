Bodybuilder in Plymouth warns Covid does not discriminate
- Published
A bodybuilder who was hospitalised with coronavirus has warned the virus does not discriminate against people who think they are fit and healthy.
Stuart Core, 41, from Plymouth, Devon, who owns Core Fitness Gym, went to hospital on New Year's Day after feeling unwell for a few days.
He said he felt shocked when a Covid-19 test came back positive and that his condition deteriorated quite quickly.
"You just think it is never going to happen to you," he said.
Mr Core, who spent seven days in Derriford hospital, said he was taken to one of the coronavirus wards, which was "scary stuff".
"The first night was the darkest moment," he said, adding that the virus had made him so weak he was unable to get out of bed.
Mr Core said his fitness regime, which he has been following since he was a teenager, included "serious weight lifting" five or six days a week and very strict healthy meals.
"I think I am pretty fit, I look after myself health-wise, I have a pretty good diet and I am relatively young," he added.
"I never thought it would come knocking on my door. I'm not here to scaremonger anybody but for people like myself who think they are fit and healthy it doesn't discriminate, it could happen to anybody."
Devon's director of public health, Steve Brown said while some people were "particularly vulnerable" to Covid-19, the virus "isn't confined to any section of society".
"Regardless of your age or level of fitness we all need to be extra careful and extra vigilant in order to minimise your risk of infection," he said.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your comments and story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.