Covid-19: Dartmoor snowdrop festival goes online
- Published
A festival devoted to snowdrops has launched virtually due to coronavirus.
The Garden House in Dartmoor, Devon, said the decision was made to put the blooms online after the public reaction to possibly cancelling the event was "so overwhelming".
Currently the garden is only open to the local community for exercise due to lockdown rules.
The attraction said the festival will hopefully provide a "welcome relief".
The garden's manager, Karen Willocks, said the team were "really exited" about being able to hold the festival virtually after being disappointed not to be able to "share our amazing display this year with our garden loving community".
"People travel from across the UK to see our snowdrops, so this seems like the perfect way to share their beauty - and also a great way to give people a daily treat - something to look forward to in lockdown," she added.