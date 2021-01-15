BBC News

Covid: London surfers turned back from Devon

  • Coronavirus pandemic
image copyrightDevon and Cornwall Police
image captionThe campervan was turned back from a layby near Saunton

Police have turned back surfers who were in a parked campervan having driven from London to a beach in Devon.

Devon and Cornwall Police said they were found parked in a layby above Saunton Sands at about 03:00 GMT and fined for breaching lockdown rules.

Officers tweeted that it "beggars belief" that they drove about 200 miles "as they fancied a surf".

Earlier this week two men from the Midlands were found in Brixham, Devon. having driven there.

In both cases the offenders were fined for breaching coronavirus rules which say exercise should be taken locally.

Officers in the Saunton case said the "vast majority" of people were following the guidance and added "o the minority blatantly breaching, we are out and about".

image copyrightDevon and Cornwall Police
image captionThe occupants were hoping to spend the night at Saunton Sands before going surfing

