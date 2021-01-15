Covid: London surfers turned back from Devon
- Published
Police have turned back surfers who were in a parked campervan having driven from London to a beach in Devon.
Devon and Cornwall Police said they were found parked in a layby above Saunton Sands at about 03:00 GMT and fined for breaching lockdown rules.
Officers tweeted that it "beggars belief" that they drove about 200 miles "as they fancied a surf".
Earlier this week two men from the Midlands were found in Brixham, Devon. having driven there.
In both cases the offenders were fined for breaching coronavirus rules which say exercise should be taken locally.
Officers in the Saunton case said the "vast majority" of people were following the guidance and added "o the minority blatantly breaching, we are out and about".
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.
- LOOK-UP TOOL: How many cases in your area?
- YOUR QUESTIONS: We answer your queries
- GLOBAL SPREAD: How many worldwide cases are there?
- THE R NUMBER: What it means and why it matters