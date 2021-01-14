Man jailed for Exeter sex attacks on two women
A man has been jailed for raping one woman and sexually assaulting another.
Robert Prout, 35, of Hawthorn Road, Exeter, was recorded by one of his victims apologising after he assaulted her in September 2017.
Prout, who denied rape and assault by penetration, was found guilty of both and jailed for 10 years and placed on the sex offenders' register for life.
Sentencing him at Exeter Crown Court, Judge Timothy Rose, said: "Rape is a horrendous act of violation."
He said: "You have shown no remorse and have inflicted great damage on both these individuals."
The court heard Prout raped a woman after she invited him to her home after drinking together at a quiz night.
She let him share her bed but told him she did not want sex. He ignored her wishes and started having sex before she pushed him away.
He was caught lying on top of his second victim by one of her friends who went to check on her welfare.
He had stripped her naked and assaulted her after she passed out, the court heard.
Prout was already a registered sex offender when he carried out the attacks having been jailed in 2013 for under age sex, the court heard.
Virginia Cornwall, defending Prout, said he had mental health issues.
She said the victims were not targeted and the assaults were not planned.