Covid: Devon school has 50% of children still attending classes
- Published
A head teacher said his school "feels very different" during this lockdown compared with the one in March, with "up to 50%" of children in class.
Children of critical workers and those deemed vulnerable are able to physically go to school each day.
Alun Dobson, head of Marwood School in Barnstaple, Devon, said all his staff are in to accommodate the numbers.
"It's never going to be perfect, it doesn't feel perfect but it's moving in the right direction," he said.
Devon County Council said the average school attendance in the county at primary schools was 26% and 10% at secondary schools.
But Mr Dobson said this is not the case for everyone.
"If you think about the very first day of lockdown in March 2020, we'd have five, six, seven children in," he said.
"We started Tuesday last week with 33 children in. We're now up to having half the school in a week later.
"Not everybody's at 50% but most schools are finding about a quarter or a third of their young people are on site."
He added staff are also supporting parents who are home-schooling their children.
The government said it was "doing everything in our power to support schools with high-quality remote education", with 300,000 laptops and tablets being bought to help disadvantaged children.
Mr Dobson said: "I think everybody's fighting really hard to make their case of what they're doing. I know the allocation for this school, as a small rural primary school, was one device that we haven't had yet.
"Like many schools, we are loaning out school IT equipment."
