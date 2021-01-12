Covid-19: Exeter students fined after halls party
Three students have been fined £200 each for breaching Covid-19 rules at a party on Exeter university's campus.
The students were fined after a party at Lafrowda halls of residence on Saturday, said police.
The university called it "unacceptable behaviour" and has launched its own investigation.
"The health and safety of our whole community must come first and we will take action on any individuals breaking Covid-19 rules," it said.
Devon and Cornwall Police said when they arrived at the halls of residence "the reported gathering had largely dispersed", but officers spoke to a number of students and the university's security patrol.
"We have since reviewed body-worn video and liaised with the university on this matter and at this time we have issued £200 fixed penalty notices to three students," the force said.
