Rare Devon fabric book found in London archives

Published
image copyrightUniversity of Exeter
image captionThe sample book was created by an Exeter merchant and contains fabric from the 1760s

The most extensive surviving collection of 18th Century Devon-made cloth has been discovered in an archive.

Since it was found in the London Metropolitan Archives it has been digitised and analysed by experts from the University of Exeter.

Professor Catherine Rider said: "This is perhaps the greatest archival discovery for Devon in a generation.

"Finally we know what Devon cloth looked like and why it was so highly prized across Europe."

The Pattern Book Of A Wool Merchant With Connexions To Exeter contains 2,475 pieces of fabric made in the 1760s.

image copyrightUniversity of Exeter
image captionEvery sample is thought to be cloth used for clothing

From 1300 to 1800 cloth production was the single greatest industry in Devon, with Exeter internationally renowned for manufacture and trade.

The book was created by Exeter merchant Claude Passavant with the fabric finished by his workforce in the city.

Mr Passavant was a Swiss Huguenot émigré who bought a London carpet workshop in 1755.

He brought many of the weavers to Exeter, making the city briefly famous for carpet production.

image copyrightUniversity of Exeter
image captionExeter merchant Claude Passavant exported fabric to Italy, Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands and Germany

Dr Todd Gray, from the University of Exeter, said: "Passavant would have used the book as he sold his products nationally and internationally.

"It is rare as a historian to find such a rare and well-preserved document, particularly by accident."

Dr Gray hopes it will be on public display in Exeter in 2022.

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

