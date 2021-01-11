Coronavirus: Case rates in Devon and Cornwall
- Published
Here are the latest rates of cases of Covid-19 in Devon and Cornwall.
The figures are the number of coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in the seven days up to and including 7 January, with the week before shown in brackets for comparison.
The breakdown of the figures by local authority area is:
- Cornwall - 338.2 (up from 303.3)
- Exeter - 283.9 (up from 216.1)
- Plymouth - 273.2 (up from 198.4)
- Mid Devon - 267.3 (up from 221.1)
- East Devon - 248.8 (up from 163.4)
- Torbay - 229.7 (up from 121.8)
- Teignbridge - 225.8 (up from 149.8)
- South Hams - 220 (up from 149.4)
- Torridge - 118.7 (up from 109.9)
- West Devon - 118.3 (down from 127.2)
- North Devon - 115.3 (down from 132.8)
For comparison, the figure for England is 625.9.
For a more detailed look at coronavirus where you live, use the BBC's postcode checker:
The coronavirus, which causes the respiratory disease known as Covid-19, was first confirmed in the UK at the end of January 2020.
Figures were updated on 11 January and come from the government's coronavirus dashboard.
