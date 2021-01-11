Plymouth stabbing: Two arrested after city park assault
Two teenagers have been arrested following the stabbing of a 17-year-old boy in a city park.
The boy, who was seriously assaulted in Central Park, Plymouth, on Friday, was taken to hospital with multiple stab wounds.
Police believe the incident involved two groups of youths who knew each other.
Two boys, both aged 17, have been arrested and bailed until February 5 pending further inquiries.
A teenager from Colebrook, Plympton was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and possessing a suspected Class B drug, cannabis.
The other 17-year-old boy from Stoke, Plymouth, was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent.
Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police have asked people to report incidents directly, rather than posting on social media.
The 17-year-old victim has since been discharged from hospital.