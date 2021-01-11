Plymouth young carer completes 'virtual' Land's End to John O'Groats
- Published
A young carer who looks after his two disabled brothers has cycled more than 600 miles to raise money for a charity "close to the family's heart".
Taylor Hardy, 12, from Plymouth in Devon, completed the distance from Land's End to John O'Groats virtually over the festive period.
The teenager raised more than £3,000 for Friends and Families of Special Children, which he is supported by.
His mother Theresa said there was "nothing he won't do" for his siblings.
The "kind-hearted" 12-year-old is one of four brothers in his family, two of which have additional needs, Mrs Hardy said.
She said 2020 had been "hard" for the family, and Taylor had "wanted something to look back on that was positive".
Taylor supports his mother, the boys' main carer, by fetching his brothers' medicine and carrying them when they are in pain.
He said he was "really happy" to have clocked up 603 miles on his cycling machine on Sunday after two months of effort.
Taylor said Friends and Families of Special Children had given his family "some amazing days out" where "I don't have to worry about if my brothers will be ok".
The charity's founder, Kay O'Shaughnessy, said Taylor was an "inspirational young man" who had raised "an amazing amount of money".
"Life for everybody has been very challenging over the past few months, so for him to be spurred on to do this is really very incredible," she said.