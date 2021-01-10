Plymouth man arrested in connection with 'unexplained' death
A man has been arrested in connection with the "unexplained" death of a man in his 40s at a house in Devon.
Officers were called to an address in North Prospect Road in Plymouth at about 09:45 GMT on Saturday.
The man was confirmed dead at the scene by emergency services, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
A 40-year-old local man arrested in connection with the death has been released from custody, the force confirmed.
Officers did not confirm whether he remained under investigation.
Police said the death continued to be treated as unexplained, and inquiries on behalf of the coroner were ongoing.