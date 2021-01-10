Covid: Boy, 13, who rebuilt stamina with runs completes 63-mile challenge
A boy who rebuilt his stamina after being taken to hospital with Covid-19 by doing "bigger and bigger miles" has completed a 63-mile running challenge.
Jack Balchin, from Willand, Devon, had coronavirus in April and decided to use runs aimed at helping his recovery in December and January to raise funds for Children's Hospice South West.
The challenge "wasn't easy" but raised more than £800, the 13-year-old said.
His mum Emma said he ran "through rain, hail and ice" to complete the distance.
The teenager is a member of the Mid Devon Police Cadets, who had hoped to support the charity during 2020.
However, due to Covid-19 restrictions, the group's fundraising was put on hold, which led Jack to put on his running shoes.
He said he had decided to run the distance from his grandmother's house in Exeter to the site of the hospice in Barnstaple to try and raise £100 while visiting his relative.
He completed the challenge, which saw him run progressively longer circuits of his local area, on Saturday with a final eight-mile run.
He said it "wasn't easy", but he had been determined "to do something" for the "struggling" charity and was "thrilled" with the amount raised.
Mrs Balchin said she was "so proud" of her son, who was "not a natural sportsman".
She said he had "still not fully recovered from Covid, but running has been helping with his breathing and stamina".
"He started running one mile and has been gradually building up the distance.
"He ran through wind, rain, hail and ice and was absolutely determined."
Sharing his achievement on Facebook, the charity said Jack's run, which was equivalent to the distance between Exeter and its Little Bridge House in Barnstaple, was "incredible".